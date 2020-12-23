Larry Glenn Miller, 76, of Chicota, passed peacefully at his home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
A graveside visitation and service officiated by dear friend and the Rev. Mickey Kelley is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Little John Cemetery in Chicota.
Larry was born on Oct. 14, 1944, in Stanford, Texas, to Ira James Miller and Juanita Gafford Miller.
He married Linda Kay Farmer on Jan. 31, 1967 in Hugo. Larry spent his life as a tradesman and later served as a deacon at Midway Assembly of God Church.
Surviving family include his wife and best friend, of 54 years, Linda Miller; two children, Larry Miller Jr. and wife, Nichole and Brian Miller and wife, Karen; six grandchildren, Trenton Miller and fiancé, Aubrie, Brytnie Miñiel and husband, David, Brayden Miller, Brock Miller and fiancé, Felicity, Mallory Miller and Drake Miller; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Miller and Asher Miñiel; one brother, Jim Miller; three sisters, Irene McCurry, Paula Deaton and Evelyn Palmer and husband, Paull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, James Ray Miller; his brother, Gaylon Miller; and his sister, Mary Jo Dawes.
Pallbearers for the service will be his six grandchildren.
Larry will be missed dearly, but we cling to the hope we have in Christ Jesus and rejoice knowing that he is now worshipping in the presence of our Creator.
