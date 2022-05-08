Paul Bryan Binnion, 54, of Paris, beloved father, son, brother and
grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 5, 2022.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 30 minutes prior to the service. Thinking of others, Paul was sent to U.T. Southwestern Medical Center for the Willed Body Program to research Scleroderma.
Paul was born on Aug. 22, 1967 in Paris to Randy and Jane Binnion.
Paul was a 1985 graduate of Prairiland High School where he played football and participated in the FFA. During high school he worked for the Hickman Dairy and then at Sherwin Williams Paint right after graduation.
After graduating high school Paul attended Tyler Junior College where he graduated from TXU lineman school. After lineman graduation Paul moved to the Dallas area and began his almost 20 year Career at TXU Energy as a lineman. After working for TXU Paul started his own business “Sprinkalawn” doing landscaping and sprinkler systems. Paul enjoyed spending time with his kids going to Beavers Bend, annual trips to the State Fair of Texas, fishing trips with friends, hanging out at Lake Fork and spending time outdoors.
Paul is survived by his parents, Jane and Randy Binnion; children, son Brooks Binnion and wife, Kyla; and daughter, Brenna Binnion and fiance, Rowdy; grandchildren, Copelynn King and Lex Woodruff; sister, LeAnn Watson; niece and nephews, Bradlee Watson and wife, Brittnee, Brett Watson and wife, Courtney and Isabella Tompkins; a host of cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
Paul is preceded in death by his grandparents, JD and Blondie Rogers, Joe Binnion and Mildred Stanley.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
