A Paris man charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon remains in the Lamar County Jail today with bonds set at $700,000.
Patrick Earl O’Neal Jr., 38, is charged with the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Massey of Blossom in a Friday shooting. O’Neal also is suspected of seriously injuring John Jubal Burton, 49, of Paris, and faces a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Paris police were called to a shooting at 9:21 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of 19th St. NW. When officers arrived, they found two people, Massey and Burton, shot lying near an ATV. Police said O’Neal exited a residence a few minutes later and peacefully turned himself in.
Burton remains in critical condition, police said this morning.
Police are continuing the investigation, the department stated in a news release.
