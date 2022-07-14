Mrs. Allison Marie Mallory England, 29 years old, of Beaumont Texas, formerly of English Community, Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2022 in Baptist Hospital of S.E. Texas in Beaumont, Texas.

Funeral services are set for Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St. Clarksville, Texas with Pastor P.A. Porchia as eulogist. Interment will be at Reed Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas. Viewing will be on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.

Masks are recommended.

