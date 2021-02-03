Marlene Piper Baughman, 84, of Denton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Glenn Michael officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and one hour following the service. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery, will follow at a later date.
Mrs. Baughman, the daughter of John William Piper Jr. and Maurice Lester, was born on July 27, 1936, in Italy, Texas.
She volunteered and worked in school libraries in Irving and Paris. Marlene was a member of Glory Baptist Church where she had been active in the choir and Sunday School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis L. Baughman; her parents; and two sisters, Blanche Maurine Piper and Katherine Banner.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandra Cobb, of Denton, Sharon Fonville-Baughman (Jale), of Frankston and Sharlotte Baughman, of Denton; two grandchildren, Shannon Baughman and Kenny Hua (Erika); one great-grandson, Michael Hua; and three siblings, John Piper, of Paris, Barbara Cox, of Weatherford and Tim Piper (Donna), of Richland Hills; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edna Hilliard (Jack), of Tioga and Roy Baughman (Earlene), of Pantego; and a life-long friend, Billye Voirin; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to K-9 New Life, P. O. Box 6427, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 (K9NL) or your local library.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
