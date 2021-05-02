The Lamar County 4-H has been slowly getting back to normal by taking part in contests, practices and meetings.
On March 26, the District 4 4-H Food Challenge took place at Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs. 4-H members from across the district competed.
Lamar County entered three teams, one in each age division. The Junior Team was comprised of four 4-H members, including Emmie Anderson, Landri Dawson, Addison Bedford and Emma Bedford, going by the team name Fantastic Four. The Intermediate Team, Red Hot Chili Peppers, had members Scout Nation, Payton Moss, Emma Cheatwood and Chloe Gray. The Senior Team, Whisk Takers, a team of four, was made up of Aubree Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Cadie Gray and Reese Bassano.
Each team was given a mystery bag of ingredients and 40 minutes to make something using proper food safety techniques. They were also required to write out the food safety protocol used, the nutrition values in the dish, preparation steps and cost per serving. Each team had a different item in their bag as well as category.
The Juniors had to make a side dish, Intermediates had to make a healthy dessert and seniors had to make a main dish. Once the 40 minutes was complete, the teams presented their dish to the judges and reported on the areas they asked to write about for the dish.
The Juniors placed third; the Intermediate team placed second; and the Seniors placed first and won the Spirit award, given to the team that works the best together.
The seniors will advance to College Station to compete June 9 in the State 4-H Food Challenge, where they will compete against other first place teams from across the state.
