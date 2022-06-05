Dr. Michael Dennis Leddy, 73, of Paris, passed away on June 2, 2022, after a courageous eight-year journey with Parkinson’s/Lewy-Body Dementia. He is now relieved of pain and is at home and at peace.
He was a beloved physician and devoted father who had a twinkle in his eye and a quiet and quick sense of humor. Not given to many words, when he spoke, everyone stopped to listen. He loved his patients and always took the time to listen and show how much he cared for each one. He was a man of honor and integrity, and inspired us with his devotion to his life’s work and his family. He also never met a chocolate dessert or treat he didn’t love!
Michael was born on Sept. 12, 1948, in Pasadena, Texas, to Dennis and Mary Elizabeth Leddy. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts and graduated from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas. He then attended Baylor University where he was a proud member of Baylor Chamber of Commerce, and graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in 1971. He graduated from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio Medical School with his MD in 1980. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at University of Oklahoma Medical Center, before taking a job as an attending physician at McCuistion Medical Center in Paris, Texas.
He met his wife, Georgia Woodfin, in Paris, and they were married on Jan. 31, 1987. They have two beloved daughters, Elizabeth and Sarah. As a physician, he worked in private practice in Paris for many years before helping to found Primary Care Associates in 1999. After retiring from office practice, he worked at the PRMC Wound Care Clinic until 2015. He was an elder and longtime member of Faith Presbyterian Church. He served the community as Medical Director of Agape Health Clinic, and traveled on many medical missions trips including to Haiti and Ukraine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Laura Kay.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Georgia Leddy; his two daughters, Elizabeth Leddy of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Dr. Sarah Walter and husband, Collin Walter, of Houston, Texas; as well as his nieces, Kathy Newton and Leigh Ann Willis and husband, Cory Willis. The family would like to express special gratitude to his caregivers, Mary, Willie, Elizabeth and Tameicha; Dr. Devabrata Ganguly, Dr. Jay Cannon, and the many others from On Call Home Health and Hospice who lovingly cared for him over the last years of his life.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 5, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, and the funeral services will be on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m., at Fry-Gibbs. Graveside service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
