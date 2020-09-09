Good morning, Red River Valley!
A much anticipated late summer cold front is making its way across North and Central Texas this morning, and with that we'll see an increase in rain chances. Today has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86. Rain chances continue into tonight with cloudy skies and a low near 72.
The 40% chance for rain continues into Thursday, which also is expected to be mostly cloudy as the low only returns to about 82 degrees. We'll have winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy as the low falls to a brisk 65.
Temperatures will begin to rebound through the weekend, which will carry a lower chance for rain throughout.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
