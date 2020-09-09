Wednesday.jpg
A cold front will begin to make its way through North Texas today! Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day with heavy rain likely for the areas along and west of I-35/35W. This may lead to localized flooding this afternoon and evening. The cold front should slowly move east through the day and be roughly along the I-35 corridor by sunset...expect falling temperatures behind the front.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

A much anticipated late summer cold front is making its way across North and Central Texas this morning, and with that we'll see an increase in rain chances. Today has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86. Rain chances continue into tonight with cloudy skies and a low near 72.

The 40% chance for rain continues into Thursday, which also is expected to be mostly cloudy as the low only returns to about 82 degrees. We'll have winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy as the low falls to a brisk 65.

Temperatures will begin to rebound through the weekend, which will carry a lower chance for rain throughout.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

The rest of the week and weekend will continue to be cooler than normal, especially Friday with lows in the 50s and lower 60s West to near 70 East. Highs will range mostly between 75 to 85 degrees. The weekend will be warmer with lows mostly in the 60s with highs in the 80s. There will be low rain chances Friday and Saturday, with better rain chances across Central Texas on Sunday. Best chances will be in the afternoons. No severe weather is expected, though spotty heavy rainfall will continue. Occasionally breezy conditions will continue with another cool front arriving later in the day Sunday.

