Paris Economic Development Corp. directors will discuss proceeds from the sale of land in the Gene Stallings Business Park off Southwest Loop 286 to the Texas Department of Transportation at a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting, according to an agenda posted Friday.
Directors also will receive assignments to work committees including finance, incentive review, land and marketing. Executive Director Maureen Hammond is to give project updates on the American Spiralweld Pipe facility as well as Metro Gate, and directors are to review January financials as well as minutes from a Jan. 19 meeting and planning session Feb. 3.
The board is to meet in executive session to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property and to discuss Project Highway and Project Rocket X. Any action as a result of the closed session discussion will be taken in open session.
The meeting will take place by video conference at Zoom.US with meeting ID 845 4181 6004 and password 504847. Those wishing to address the board must submit comments by email to pbrownfield@paristexasusa.com no later than noon Tuesday.
