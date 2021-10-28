I remember all too well putting in a solid week of football practice while in high school in our attempt to prepare for Friday night’s opponent. The conclusion of Thursday’s practice signified the end of the planning and team preparation, and my high school coach would always say to the team, “The hay is in the barn.”
I don’t think I or any of my high school teammates knew what that really meant at the time. It was not until well into my adulthood that I had a full understanding of what he was conveying to the team. I can now say the same here, the planning of our bond and the execution of providing information to our community through multiple platforms is near complete. For that reason, this last editorial will serve as the conclusion of my attempt to provide accurate information to our community.
Predictably, opponents of this bond package have come after me, district board members and the district’s previous academic performance. Most of what’s being said or appearing on social media is based on opinion while I have chosen to rely on the facts of the bond. I felt that the work of the 16 prominent community members who valiantly served on the committee were dead-on when we completed our research and announced what we wanted to do. I am more than confident of the items this bond will address, more so now because opponents of this bond object to it in very vague terms. We’ve put together a good plan that benefits not only all Clarksville ISD students but the community as well, and I’m finding it very easy to defend our proposal.
I hear or read most that this bond is not needed, yet critics fail to move that argument to a deeper level than just “not needed.” Factually, teachers and students in Clarksville ISD are still making use of three of four academic buildings that were constructed in the mid-1960s with no major adjustments or upgrades. We all know that facilities of any kind will erode over time without frequent care and attention. Erosion and depreciation can be slowed, but with the lowest tax rate in the county, money has always been rightfully allocated to the most immediate academic needs of students instead of trying to extend the use of almost 60-year-old buildings. Trying to address swiftly deteriorating buildings and meeting student needs with less funds than districts within our immediate area puts this district in a constant state of hesitation, stress, and forces it to make choices where often someone or something will regretfully miss out.
The last paragraph serves as a great lead into the next issue. I’m now beginning to hear what the current academic state of the district is. The city is home to a district with a state rating that is one point shy of a B rating at 79. Taking the reins at two traditionally low-performing middle schools before coming here and immediately and positively altering the academic trajectory of those campuses making them great schools, I’ve often reflected on what was the root issue. Experience and research have taught me that with any failing school, the cause of the lack of student progress was not a teacher, student or parental issue. Instead, it was a campus leadership issue. It scaled all the way up to the campus principal and likely stopped there.
Does the buck stop with the superintendent and the school board? Before arriving in Clarksville, I would have easily said yes. The question strikes me differently when faced with the thought of two preceding superintendents proposing desperately needed bonds in 2007 and 2009, both of which failed, forcing them to craftily manipulate school budgets, cut teachers and critical programs, acquire school loans and frequently say “no” to kids and teachers because of the financial constraints. With two failed bond packages and the lowest tax rate in both Lamar and Red River counties, shouldn’t we consider the community itself should feel a sense of responsibility and ownership for Clarksville ISD?
I can assure you the healthiest school districts are well-funded and composed of parents and students who are consistently involved in the school system, challenging the entire school system to continuously improve.
Furthermore, and misleadingly, bond opponents frequently state this package focuses too much on athletics. We do have a healthy portion of our kids who participate in athletics, and we find those kids to be some of the absolute best kids in the school system. What is seldom discussed about both athletics and any other extracurricular program is that they strongly assist with establishing a positive culture, climate and a sense of pride within a school system. These very programs also brand a small community such as Clarksville. In other words, they matter and should not be discounted, overlooked or underfunded. The attention this package has allocated to athletics sits at a paltry 9.5%, whereas the 91.5% is focused on academic enhancement.
Clarksville is one of only two major school districts in Lamar and Red River counties that does not have any bonded debt. Six districts have all comfortably passed bonds. Those passed bond packages have led to teachers having adequate facilities and to parents and kids wanting to attend school districts that have the latest in technology and facilities. Remarkably, local opponents who have been the loudest have taken advantage of those neighboring districts’ approved bonds by shipping their kids or grandkids over to them while remaining here in Clarksville. The kids living in Clarksville deserve the same support and academic opportunities in their own district.
Clarksville ISD is simply trying to cross the same bridge that has been successfully crossed by six other school districts in this area. Clarksville residents are in complete control of the school district’s narrative and future. Strong consideration needs to be given to what occurs if the facilities continue to deteriorate, the district continues to lose revenue through a regressing enrollment and the City of Clarksville becomes the first county seat in the State of Texas that does not have its own school district. The community will then find itself paying someone else’s elevated tax rate and have nothing to show for it locally.
