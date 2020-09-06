Sept. 3 to Sept. 5
Paris Police Department
James Tyler Rose, 21: Driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Calvin Davlin, 36: Violation of parole.
Joshua Allen Lieth Stewart, 37: Criminal trespass (two counts), theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Stedmon Darnell Fentress, 27: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Heather Necole Meeks, 35: Public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Joseph Lee Christian, 24: Resisting arrest/search/transport, Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/knowingly altering a license plate, bond surrender/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Waren DeWayne Seelye, 51: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Bobbi Lee Daigle, 32: County court commit/criminal trespass, county court commit/driving while intoxicated.
James Rose Tyler, 21: Dangerous drug.
Thomas Lee Spray, 41: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
John Charlie Vaughan, 43: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
