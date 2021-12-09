Winners.jpg

Back row, from left: Kim Johnson and Susan Huizinga. Front row: Adam Joudeh, who placed first with his project, “Why Make Me Cry;” Kinley Crawford, who placed second with her project, “Doggie Stimuli;” and Allison Paine, who placed third with her project. “Mixed Colonies.”

 Submitted Photo

Aaron Parker Elementary School has announced the winners of the school’s annual fourth grade science fair.

Students began preparing their projects for the science fair early in the school year; parents and community members were invited to view the finished projects on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the elementary school.

In their presentations, students discussed their hypothesis, the procedures they used to test the hypothesis, the results of their experiments, and a conclusion on whether their hypothesis was proven correct or incorrect.

Region 8 Elementary Science Consultant Susan Huizinga judged the projects and named the winners.

Science teacher Kim Johnson said, “The students have worked very hard to research and prepare their projects and are very excited to present them today. I am very proud of their work.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.