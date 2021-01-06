Man reports assault by three women
At 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in reference to an assault that had been reported in the 200 block of 19th Street SW. A 53-year-old man reported he had been assaulted by three women, and one possibly had hit him with a glass bottle.
The complainant had several lacerations on his head. He was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released. The incident is under investigation
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 64 calls for service and made no arrests Tuesday.
