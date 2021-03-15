Lamar County commissioners are seeking a $4.5 million certificate of obligation to combine with $1.4 million from the county’s general fund to buy road equipment and materials to properly fix county roads, fix jail doors and roof, fix the Lamar County Courthouse roof and upgrade an air conditioning/heating control system. Rather than seeking a 20-year loan, commissioners approved a 10 year repayment period. Do you support the Commissioners’ Court action?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.