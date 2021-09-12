Public hearings on the city’s proposed 2021-22 tax rate of 45.373 cents per $100 valuation and proposed $47.3 million general fund budget are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday when Paris City Council meets at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Following the hearings, the council is expected to adopt the budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, according to an agenda posting. Because state law prevents a vote on the tax rate at the same meeting, the council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to adopt the tax rate.
In other action, councilors are expected to issue solid waste permits to Sanitation Solutions, Dumpster Drop, Countryside Disposal JOTS Rentals and Big R’s Roll Off Service in addition to renewing a landfill services agreement with Waste Connections.
Consent agenda items include a $15,820 professional services agreement with Hayter Engineering for taxiway design at Cox Field, extension of the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act sick leave program through Dec. 31, an interlocal agreement with Lamar County for the Northeast Auto Theft Task Force and a lease agreement with Archers for Christ for property around Lake Crook.
