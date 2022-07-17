Billie Jean Lewis, 92, of Paris, formerly of Bogata, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 10 until 11 am.
Billie was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Red River County to W.E. “Gene” and Madge Ladd Burns. She grew up in the Glendale/McCrury and Bogata area. She married Maxie Lewis on Feb. 28, 1948, in Clarksville, Texas.
Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Maxie; daughter, Joyce Ann Buckman; sister, Ollie Ruth Robinson; and three brothers, Carl Henry, Royce and Gerald Burns.
She is survived by son-in-law, Bill Buckman and wife, Charlotte, of Bogata; “bonus” grandchildren, Cody and Sara Estrada and Aubrey and Mark Gibbs; six “bonus” great-grandchildren, Grayson, Adelyn and Bennie Estrada and Clara, Georgia, and Maggie Gibbs, all of Paris; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Randy Jordan, Mike Allred, Morris Foster, Cody Estrada, David Rozell and Greg Dooley. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Lewis, Donnie Strain, Charles Skaggs, Joe Travis Kelsey and Weldon Smith.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Bogata Cemetery Association, C/O Alice Ann White, 104 Mt. Vernon Rd., Bogata, TX 75417.
