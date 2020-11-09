Malinda S. McAfee, (Ms. Mac), 73, of Paris, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov 2, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1947, to Rudolph and Ida Catherine McQuatters, of Midland.
On Nov. 19, 1966, she married Albert Wayne McAfee, of Andrews.
She retired from Campbell Soup after 26 years of employment.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana McAfee Hordern and husband, John, of McKinney; grandchildren, Robbie Todd, of McKinney, Cheyane Hordern, of Athens, Jacob Todd and wife, Abby, of Wichita Falls; brother, James McQuatters, of Blossom; sisters, Naomi Rodden and Bea Barnard, of Clarksville and Penny Smith-Jones, of Paris; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, R.W. (Bud) Mcquatters; and sister, Barbara Avery.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.14, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
