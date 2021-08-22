Paris Community Theatre will hold auditions Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for its second comedy of the season, “Epic Proportions.”
“Epic Proportions” is a comedic romp written by Larry Coen and David Crane. It follows the story of two brothers, Benny and Phil, who find themselves caught up as extras in the filming of the huge biblical epic, “Exeunt Omneus.” Very soon Phil finds himself directing, and Benny starring. To make matters more difficult, they both fall in love with Louise, the assistant director in charge of extras. Along the way there are gladiator battles, dancing girls, snakes, 10 plagues and a cast of thousands.
The play will be directed by Lucia Bunch, an active member of Paris Community Theatre for several years.
“All ages are welcome to audition, as we are looking for a variety of actors to cast,” PCT artistic director Sarah Stogner-Dickinson said. “In accordance with PCTs new Covid-19 safety protocol, all performers must provide proof of vaccination before auditioning, and masks are required when not on stage.”
Auditions will take place at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Paris, located at 36 N. Plaza. Auditions materials will be available the day of the auditions.
