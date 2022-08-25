Funeral for 81 years old, Ms. Clara Faye Scott, of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with her Lord on Aug. 19, 2022 in Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Tyler, Texas, will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 501 S. Walnut Street, Clarksville, Texas, with Pastor P.A. Porchia officiating. Interment will be in Turner Cemetery in Fulbright, Texas under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, Texas.

Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel.

