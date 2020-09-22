Police responded to a criminal mischief in the 200 block of SE 10th Street SE at 6:22 a.m. Monday and were told someone had attempted to gain access to three busses by prying on the electronic doors. The doors were damaged, and the complainant estimated each door to be $1,000 to be repaired. A fourth bus was entered and a piece of electronics were taken. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.