Cathey Sue Williams, 71, of Powderly, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at her home.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Cathey, the daughter of James A. Evans and Pat Jenkins Evans, was born on Oct. 1, 1950, in Paris.
She graduated from Powderly High School in 1968. Cathey went on to receive her cosmetology license and her cosmetology-teaching permit. It was her passion to teach others. Later she was a medication nurse for more than 25 years with her last employment being at Brentwood Terrace.
She was Baptist by faith and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Her father, James; and two brothers, Ricky Evans and Cary Don Evans, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her mother, Pat Dockery and husband, Steve; children, Steven Williams and wife, Angie and Stephanie Fox and husband, Chris; the father of her children, Jerry Williams, who stood by her side day after day until the end; grandchildren, Steven Christopher Williams and Emily Ray, Camry Oliver and husband, Dewayne, Cason Fox, Caleb Fox and Calee Fox; a great-grandchild, Allison Williams; and a brother, Craig Evans and wife, Debra; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to the girls at Summit Hospice for the care given to their loved one.
