Fannin County voters have chosen Edwina Lane to be their Republican nominee for Precinct 1 commissioner, and voters want to see Jimmy Helms continue as Precinct 2 constable.
Lane, who without a Democrat challenger will replace outgoing Commissioner Gary Whitlock, was in the runoff against Ronnie Ball. Of the 1,013 total votes cast for the seat, Lane picked up 53.5% to Ball’s 46.5%. Lane and Ball moved to the runoff after defeating fellow challenger Dale McQueen in March.
Lane ran on a platform heavily influenced by improving county road conditions.
“I commit to you that our crew serving the residents of Precinct One will approach our jobs with a servant's heart and will strive to deliver the best service possible,” she said in a statement on her campaign’s Facebook page.
Helms, the incumbent, won 279-to-194 against challenger J.R. Stricklin. They moved to the runoff after defeating fellow challenger Christopher Kitts in March.
Helms also lacks a Democratic challenger.
On the Democratic ticket were the Railroad Commissioner and U.S. Senate races. Fannin County Democrats chose Mary “MJ” Hegar over Royce West to challenge incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November, giving Hegar 55.62% of the 356 votes cast. Hegar declared victory late Tuesday night as unofficial statewide results showed her leading Royce West by 4 percentage points.
Nearly 55% of the 350 votes for the Railroad Commissioner vote went to Chrysta Castaneda over Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo. Statewide, Castaneda picked up 62% of the vote. She will face Republican Jim Wright in November’s general election.
All election results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the presiding government entity.
