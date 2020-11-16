On Saturday, Nov. 14, Minnie Lee Booth Shands, took a non-stop flight straight to Heaven, where she was welcomed by her family and her Savior she had loved and lived for all of her life.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1928, to Gus and Mable Welch Booth.
She was married to C.V. (Buddy) Farris, the father of her children, until 1967. In 1969, she married Hershel Shands, who passed away in 2001.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Linda Farris; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and David Hicks. She was known as “Grandmother” by her grandchildren, Trey, Tracy and Todd Denny and was known as “Memaw” by Gina and Chris Swaim and family, Heath and Lexi Swaim and Taylor, Jaxon and Jasper Goodson. She was known as “Aunt Minnie Lee” and “Aunt BB” by her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Booth; her brother-in-law, Johnny Shores; and her little dog and faithful companion, Jesse.
Her calling was to minister to others by cooking and taking food to people in her church and community that were sick or had lost loved ones. She gave from her heart and she ministered that way until her health began to fail. No one could make soup, or can jelly and preserves like she could.
In earlier years, before her health failed, she especially loved going to livestock shows to watch her granddaughter, Tracy and great-grandson, Trey exhibit their cattle. Even on her walker, she did not want to be left behind and miss time with her family. She especially loved Christmas, when all of her family would be together, and she was proud of each one and their accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Shands; and her siblings, Haskell Booth, Faye Shores and Pauline Weddle.
She loved her Lord and Savior and her family so much. She will forever be missed, but Heaven is that much sweeter knowing she is there.
II Timothy 4:7 and 8 says, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that day; and not to me only, but also to all who have loved his appearing.”
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. No formal visitation will be observed. Following the service a private immediate family interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. It is requested that those in attendance observe social distancing and face mask regulations.
Pallbearers will be Todd Denny, Trey Denny, Chris Swaim, Heath Swaim, Jasper Goodson, Jackie Davidson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marty Booth and Gene Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the Shands family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.