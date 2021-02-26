Officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard involving an individual on a bicycle in traffic in the 300 block of 19th Street SE. The man, later identified as Shaun Eichert, was fighting with another subject, police said. Officers found him leaving the scene on a bicycle and attempted to stop him, but he fled on the bicycle. Eichert stopped at the threat of having a K9 released on him, police said. He then resisted arrest but was later taken into custody.
Eichert was charged with resisting arrest and fleeing from a police officer.
Police investigating reported assault
Officers received a report of an assault that took place at 3100 block of Clarksville Street. The complainant had been assaulted by being hit in the face several times, police said. They displayed bruising and black eyes, according to police reports.
Although the suspect was not at the scene, and the assault had taken place several hours earlier, police said the investigation will continue.
Police recover stolen pickup
Paris police officers recovered a stolen Chevrolet Pickup from the 500 block of 13th Street NE. An investigation is in progress, police said.
Officers investigating reporting shoplifting, assault
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 2000 block of Bonham Street in regards to a shoplifter. They were told the suspect had fled the scene after assaulting employees while making their escape.
The identity of the suspect is known, and the investigation is continuing, police said. Warrants will be procured for the arrest of the suspect for Robbery (Felony).
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 106 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.