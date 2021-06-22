Paris police responded to an EMS assist in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286 at 1:04 p.m. Monday. Officers met with EMS to assist on a person who had passed out. While in the room, officers saw suspected methamphetamine laying on a table. Officers also found suspected marijuana and vape cartridges believed to contain THC.
Travis Paul Lindsey, 31, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, was medically cleared and arrested. He was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana of over 2 ounces. Lindsey was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man jailed on felony warrant
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:08 a.m. Monday for a defective license plate light. The driver, 32-year-old Colby Clayton McKnight, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant out of Bowie County. The warrant is on a possession of a controlled substance charge. McKnight was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating home burglaries
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Bonham Street at 9:58 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported that someone had entered the building by crawling through a small window. The complainant is still attempting to list all of the items that are missing. The investigation continues.
At 11:51 a.m. Monday, Paris police spoke with a complainant in reference to a home burglary. The complainant reported someone had stolen three window air conditioner units from a residence in the 1400 block of 14th Street NE. The officer observed that someone had kicked in the back door to enter the residence. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.