HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD will come together Monday at 6 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting. Both meetings will take place at the Honey Grove I.S.D. board room, 1206 N. 17th St, Honey Grove.
The meeting will predominantly focus on tracking the school’s finances for the school year, through the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report. The FIRST report holds public schools accountable for spending. The meeting will also cover the financial statement, vouchers and the November tax collection.
Superintendent Todd Morrison and principal Tammy Mariani will give their reports covering the FIRST report, enrollment and campus activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.