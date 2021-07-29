Houses for Heroes, a local nonprofit organization that aims to build houses for veterans and their families, is seeking volunteers to help run its Aug. 7 fundraising event Rivalry Royale.
The royale is a cosplay event where visitors can meet their favorite superheroes, villains and video game characters while helping to raise money for the organization’s land purchase.
The event is free for children accompanied by an adult. Tickets for adults are $15 each. The royale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
To volunteer, email organization president Ashley Waggoner at ashley.h4h@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.