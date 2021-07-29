Houses for Heroes board
Among the founding members of the new nonprofit Houses for Heroes, which aims to provide struggling veterans a home and help to obtain their full benefits, are Ashley Waggoner, president; Joline Nolen-Gentry, vice president; Ryan Crawford, volunteer director; and Mike Hines, secretary.

 Submitted Photos

Houses for Heroes, a local nonprofit organization that aims to build houses for veterans and their families, is seeking volunteers to help run its Aug. 7 fundraising event Rivalry Royale.

The royale is a cosplay event where visitors can meet their favorite superheroes, villains and video game characters while helping to raise money for the organization’s land purchase.

The event is free for children accompanied by an adult. Tickets for adults are $15 each. The royale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.

To volunteer, email organization president Ashley Waggoner at ashley.h4h@gmail.com.

Klark Byrd

