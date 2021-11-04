More than 200 people attended a United Way of Lamar County annual meeting Wednesday morning at Love Civic Center that saw this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership awards presented posthumously to Philip Cecil and Pat Cochran.
Mary Clark presented the awards and detailed the significant contributions each made to Lamar County during their lifetimes. Carl Cecil and Dr. Ernie Cochran accepted the awards to a standing ovation.
Silas Goforth of the Downtown Food Pantry received the Partner Agency Volunteer of the Year award.
The event, which recognizes the previous year’s outstanding workplace campaigns and volunteers, is usually in February, but had been postponed several times due to the pandemic.
“The last time we all met was in February of 2020 just before the world changed,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said as she emphasized how much the nonprofit has changed in the past 18 months. “Since then, the United Way has changed our mission from being primarily a fundraiser to directly assisting those in need. We exist to be whatever this community needs us to be and to serve those most in need.”
The organization’s utility assistance programs in 2020 distributed over $70,000 in assistance and so far in 2021 has helped over 350 families with nearly 100,000 in assistance, Wilson said. She added the United Way has expanded their educational programs, and said the organization will always be committed to funding and collaborating with their partner agencies to help the community.
The awards ceremony began with recognition of the three former Board of Directors, Trey Glascock, Robin Kennedy and Neta Painter, who rolled off the board in the beginning of the year
Top workplace campaigns recognized included Platinum Level Givers ($40,000+) Turner Industries, Campbell Soup, Harrison-Walker-Harper and Paris Regional Medical Center; Gold Level Givers ($20,000+) Liberty National Bank, First Federal Community Bank, Lamar National Bank, Paris ISD, RK Hall Construction and Kimberly-Clark; Silver Level Givers ($10,000+) North Lamar ISD; and Bronze Level Givers ($5,000+) Toyota of Paris, Blossom Machine, Huhtamaki, Lamar County, City of Paris, Richard Drake Construction, Peoples Bank and Paris Junior College.
Campaign Cabinet volunteers, who ran these workplace campaigns, were also recognized including Jane Adams, Julia Trigg Crawford, Randy Tuttle, Kandace Davidson, Cindy Ringwald, Lauren Wilson, Chance Abbott, Jennifer Ray, Jerrika Liggins, Angela Chadwick, Carla Coleman, Lauren Teague, James Hall, Laurie Redus, Clint Cheatwood, Brenda Wells, Jason Exum, Melissa Gordon, Trey Glascock and Kenneth Webb.
Wilson also thanked Atmos Energy for underwriting the United Way’s new mini library and mini food pantry programs and also thanked the dozens of small businesses and individuals who combined give over $100,000 annually to the campaign.
United Way of Lamar County is currently running its Fall Campaign for 2022 funding with a $550,000 goal. The campaign runs through mid-November, and those interested in donating can mail donations to PO Box 1, Paris TX 75461 or donate online at www.lamarcountyuw.org.
