Paris, TX (75460)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.