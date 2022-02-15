Aikin Elementary School Lamar County Soil and Water Conservation District Poster and Essay Contest winners are Art Teacher Cheri Lewis, Tripp Jones, Anniston Bray and Writing Teacher Logan Erickson. Not pictured is Husena Tapia.
Paris ISD students recently received checks for winning entries in the annual Lamar County Soil and Water Conservation District Poster and Essay Contest.
All winning essays and posters have been submitted for judging at the regional level.
In the essay contest, Paris High School seniors Adam Hartman and Davis Green won 1st and 2nd places respectively in the ages 14 to 18 division and received $150 and $80.
Aikin Elementary School third-grade student Anniston Bray placed 1st and received $80, and Justiss Elementary School fourth-grade student Jaxon Jones placed 2nd and received $50, both in the 13 and under division.
In the poster contest, Justiss fourth-grade students Gael Peralta, Evelyn Lopez, and Elias Samayoa won 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places respectively in the 4th to 6th-grade contest and received $80, $50, and $30.
In the 1st to 3rd-grade contest, Aikin first-grade student Tripp Jones placed 1st, second-grade student Husena Tapia placed 2nd, and Justiss third-grade student Kelbie Williams placed 3rd. Jones received $50, Tapia received $30, and Williams received $20.
This year’s essay and poster theme was “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life.”
