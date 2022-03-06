Nelda Skinner, 92, of Cooper, Texas passed away on March 3,2022.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday March 6, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel with Noel Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Nelda was born on Dec. 2, 1929, in Cooper, Texas to Thaddeous Alonzo Wakefield and Annie Mae Elizabeth “Roberts” Wakefield. They have preceded her in death as well as her husband Thomas Skinner.
Nelda was a member of TSTA and Retired Teacher Association. She received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from East Texas State University of Commerce. She taught school at Cooper ISD for 29 years. Following her retirement, she joined her husband Thomas at Cooper Farm and Seed center which they owned and operated until their retirement.
Survivors include a daughter, Bobbie Hill and husband, Richard, of Caddo Mills, Texas; grandchildren, Jason Hill and wife, Kenna, Barry Hill and wife, Natti, Kasey Martin and husband, David; great-grandchildren, John David Martin, Bailey Martin, Waylon Hill, Asher Hill, Brody Hill, Dash Hill; and a sister, Panzy Raye Powers, of Canton, Texas.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty.
