Miriam Charlotte Elkin passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
She was born in Millbrook, Alabama to Alton Kimbrough and Edna Lee (Cheves) Helton in 1932.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Thomas Elkin, of Alvin, Texas in 2015; her husband of 29 years, Red Carpenter, of Detroit, Texas in 1999; and a son, Joey Culbreth, of Franklin, Massachusetts in 2007.
She is survived by daughters, Nanette Weimer (Fred), of Pearland, Texas and Jenna Ormsbee (Mike), of Sumner, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Heath Suttle (Cynthia), Stephanie Suttle Bateman and Clay Weimer (Danica), all of Pearland, Texas, Jenna Ullrich (Brandon), of Leander, Texas, Megan Pape (Ryan), of Brenham, Texas and Joey Culbreth III, of Anchorage, Alaska. She is also blessed by great-grandchildren, Luke and Benjamin Suttle, Sloan Bateman, Case Weimer, Kensley and Dax Ullrich, Ava, Emery and Graham Pape.
Miriam was extremely proud of her lifelong pursuit of education and we would be remiss to not mention her accomplishments here for all the world to see. She received her Doctorate in Education from Texas Women’s University in 1997, her Masters from East Texas State University in 1985, her BSN from the University of Texas in 1982, her BS from East Texas State University in 1979 and her AA from College of the Mainland in 1977.
She retired as a RN in 1996. Her career was long and storied and brought her much joy. She served as Internal Medicine Patient Care Coordinator at University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston from 1976 to 1977, House Supervisor and Nurse Training Coordinator at St Joseph’ Hospital in Paris, Texas from 1977 to 1979, moving up to Director of Hospital Wide Quality Assurance from 1980 to 1984. She then became House Supervisor and Quality Assurance coordinator at Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, Texas from 1984 to 1985. She served as Nursing Director for Delta Home Health Care from 1985 to 1986, Director of Quality Assurance, Infection Control at Choctaw Memorial Hospital from 1986 to 1987, Nursing Director at Leisure Lodge in Paris, Texas from 1988 to 1989. She then moved on to be the Assistant Director of the Paris Outreach Center from 1989 to 1992. Miriam always said the years from 1992 until her retirement in 1996 were her most fulfilling. She began teaching nursing at Paris Junior College and in 1998 was extremely proud and thankful to have been able to permanently endow the Dr. Miriam C. Carpenter Nursing Scholarship. Being around young minds filled her with purpose. It is there she turned her love of learning to counseling.
After her retirement she continued her education receiving certificates as a Psychiatric Nurse and Program Therapist at Arbor Creek-Turning Point in Paris, a Certified Criminal Reformation Clinician in Forensic Counseling, Master Addiction Counselor for the National Association of Forensic Counselors, Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor for the State of Texas, a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator for the State of Oklahoma in 1998 and a Board Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor for the State of Texas in 1999.
She was a member of the Board of Directors for Medical Plaza Home Health, appointed member of Board of Chance, Inc., Secretary Treasurer for the Texas Chapter Lions International, a member of the Texas Industrial Vocation Association, Texas Exes Alumni Association, East Texas State Alumni Association, Texas Women’s University Kappa Delta Phi and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Miriam was recognized by Notable Women in Texas in 1984, and received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who Honors in 2020.
Not bad for a country girl.
A special thanks goes to all the staff at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living in Paris, Texas and Allyssa, Diana, and the rest of the staff at Waterford Hospice for the care provided in Miriam’s last days.
Miriam was interred at Confederate Memorial Cemetery in Alvin next to her beloved Tom at a private ceremony held on Nov. 4 per her request.
Pallbearers were Fred Weimer, Michael Ormsbee, Heath Suttle and Clay Weimer.
Memorials can be sent to the Dr. Miriam C. Carpenter Nursing Scholarship, c/o Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation in Paris, Texas or to the charity of your choice if so desired.
