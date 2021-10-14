Audrey Janice Bond

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. and funeral to follow at 3 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2021 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, 2601 Lamar Avenue, Paris, TX 75460. Burial will follow in Forest Grove Cemetery at Telephone.
Janice Bond was born on Aug. 4, 1937 in Mount Ida, Arkansas.
Janice and Howard E Bond Jr. “Holly”, were married in 1956 and they lived in Arlington approximately 30 years. They later moved to Paris and Monkstown Texas.
She retired from Southwestern Bell telephone company after 22 years. She was a loving wife, a mother to Rickey and her grand and great-grandchildren. She loved to listen to her husband play music and sing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Bryant and wife, Lula Powell Bryant; and sister, Rita Tackett.
She is survived by her loving husband, Howard E Bond Jr. “Holly”; son, Rickey Bond and wife, Sher Bond; grandson, Justin Bond and wife, Elizabeth and their four children; sister, Patsy Morphew and spouse, Bobby Morphew, of Arkansas; brother, Arvil Bryant, of Arkansas; brother-in-law Phillip Bond Sr. and wife, Pam; sister-in-law, Lyn Stonaker; sister-in-law, Linda Bond; and many, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
