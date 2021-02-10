A private family graveside service was held for Bryan Keith Arrington, age 50, of Sulphur Springs.
Pallbearers were Jason Arrington, Jarome Arrington, Taylor Arrington, Stone Arrington, Cason Arrington and Carter Arrington. His sons, Sean, Preston and Michael were honorary pallbearers.
Bryan passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1970, in Sherman, Texas, the son of Nathan Harold and Cheryl Marie Kenner Arrington.
He worked as a hydraulic mechanic for many years.
Bryan is survived by his parents; sons, Sean Arrington, Preston Arrington, Michael Arrington; granddaughter, Zainey Arrington; special girlfriend, Kay Irwin; and brothers, Jarome Arrington and wife, Susan and Jason Arrington and wife, Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local food bank or to Tunnel to Towers at tunnel2towers.org.
Arrangements were under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home westoaksfuneralhome.com.
