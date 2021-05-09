Paris City Council will canvass the May 1 election, install Mihir Pankaj as District 4 council member and unopposed incumbents Paula Portugal of District 7 and Linda Knox of District 5, and elect a mayor and mayor pro tem when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors are expected to recognize outgoing Mayor Steve Clifford for his service before the new council elects a mayor and mayor pro tem.
The council will discuss the process and procedures for performance evaluation of the city manager, city attorney and city judge before convening into executive session to discuss legal matters concerning Paris Regional Medical center and a possible financial incentive for Westgate Apartments.
