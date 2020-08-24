Theodore Bruce “Ted” Weiberg, 56, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Medical City of Plano.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. William St. John and Bro. Bruce Roebuck officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Ted, the son of James Arnold “Jim” Weiberg and Beverly Hulbert Weiberg, was born on Aug. 30, 1963, in Washington, D.C.
During his high school years in Globe, Arizona he lived on an Apache Indian Reservation.
Ted attended Paris Junior College and received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M Commerce in Vocational Education. He worked his way through college by working in the maintenance department at Paris Junior College.
His teaching career began with the Richardson ISD, where he taught for 10 years under his mentor, Charles Pickitt. He commuted each day from Blossom to Richardson. He then taught eight years at North Lamar High School before his retirement.
Ted was an active member of the Church of Christ where he was a song leader and occasional speaker until his health failed.
He was on the Celebrate American Committee and the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Committee, and organized Operation Border Patrol. Ted was the master of ceremonies for Kids Safe Saturday for a number of years. He was a member of the Northeast Texas Jeepers.
His father, James “Jim” Weiberg and a brother, Jim Weiberg, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Callaway Weiberg, whom he married on March 16, 1985, building 35 years of family and memories; his mother, Beverly Gray, of Paris; a special uncle, Doug Weiberg and wife, Jan, of Paris; two children, Jennifer Weiberg, of Ozark, Missouri and Zach Weiberg and wife, Amanda, of Houston; his beloved grandchildren, Emmett and Charlotte Weiberg; a sister, Kittie Farley and fiancé, Dick Farrell, of West Palm Beach, Florida; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be: Kenneth Webb, Chad Middick, Creighton Byrd, John Moffitt, Derek Imoe, Elroy Theye, and Isaac Williams Jr. Honorary bearers will be: Mark Means, Billy Williams, Isaac Williams Sr. and Charley McDaniel.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
