David Shannon Seay, 60, of Blossom, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Perry Crisp officiating. Burial will be in East Post Oak Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Mancusco, Charles Edwards, Norman Gamel, Mike Winn, Bobby Lane and Randy Mahon.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
David was born on Feb. 19, 1960, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a son of Virgil Harold and Elwanda Kent Seay.
He was a diesel mechanic working for Sansom since 1981. He loved restoring old cars and liked drag races and had tickets for the NHRA in Ennis for 28 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Harold Seay.
He is survived by his mother, Elwanda (Kent) Cosby, of Franklin, Wisconsin; spouse, Phyliss Ann (Lane) Seay; step-children, Angela Whipkey and husband, Bill, of Blossom and Justin Bounds and wife, Jennifer, of Blossom; step-grandchildren, Ollivia, Isiah, Jose, Benjamin and Landry; brothers, Brian Seay, of Mineola, Thomas Seay and wife, Tammy, of Franklin, Wisconsin; sisters, Sherry (Seay) Morgan and husband, Gary, of Milford, Texas, Lisa (Seay) Winn and husband, Mike, of Rosedale, Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
