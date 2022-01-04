John Seay Addy

John Seay “Chief” Addy, 91, of Chicota passed away on Thursday Dec. 30, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Chicota Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Chicota Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
John was born on Oct. 31, 1930 in Chicota, a son of Robert Edward “RE” Addy and Besse Seay Addy.
He married Wanda Kay Hood on June 24, 1956 in the Wildwood Chapel in Dallas.
He was employed as a jet mechanic by Cooper AirMotive. He was a Mason with the Roan Oak Masonic Lodge and a member of Chicota Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; sons, Wayne and Quinton Addy; and twin grandsons, Aaron and Caleb Addy.
He is survived by a son, John Ross Addy and wife, Christie; daughters-in-law, Neta Addy and Karen Addy; grandchildren, Phillip Addy (Sarah); Daniel Addy, Michael Addy, Rachel Addy Carlson (Tom), Jessica Grace (Alex), Amanda Wyatt (Trevor), Katie Addy and fiancé, Jacob, Elizabeth Horton (Mike), Aubrey McWilliams (Chad), Kelley Caruso (Louis), Kevin Addy; numerous, great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah Flinn; and the mothers of his grandchildren, Susan Addy and Debbie Addy.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Addy, Michael Addy, Daniel Addy, Louis Caruso, Chad McWilliams, Kevin Addy. Honorary Pallbearers are Deacons of Chicota Baptist Church.
The family would like to express a heart-felt gratitude to his caretakers, Jane and Dan Eubanks and Pam Brummett for the excellent care they provided to him.
