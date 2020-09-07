Prairiland ISD
Prairiland ISD

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Prairiland ISD is reporting a second staff member at Prairiland Junior High with COVID-19.

A teacher assistant tested positive on Friday, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.

Any staff or students affected were notified, and information about the second case were reported on the district website, he said.

The district is closely monitoring staff and students as the district continues classes Tuesday, Ballard said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

