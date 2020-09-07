Prairiland ISD is reporting a second staff member at Prairiland Junior High with COVID-19.
A teacher assistant tested positive on Friday, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
Any staff or students affected were notified, and information about the second case were reported on the district website, he said.
The district is closely monitoring staff and students as the district continues classes Tuesday, Ballard said.
