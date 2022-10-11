Doris Fay Anderson, 89, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in the Evergreen Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Friends may come by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home to sign the register on Tuesday.
Mrs. Anderson was born on April 30, 1933 in Paris, a daughter of Emmett and Ava Jetton Nichols.
On June 30, 1962 she married Gene Anderson in Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tom Nichols, Jerry Nichols, Jack Nichols and Scottie Nichols; and by her sister, La Wanda Marshall.
Doris graduated from Powderly High School and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She loved making ceramics and owned the Ceramic Playhouse in Paris.
She is survived by a son, Larry Anderson and wife, Teresa; granddaughter, Amanda Lee Anderson; great-grandchildren, Jake Wynn and Kadilee Steed; and by several nieces and nephews.
The Anderson family would like to express their thanks to Ann Thompson and Platinum Home Health for the kindness and excellent care given to Mrs. Anderson.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.