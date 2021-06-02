Jaelynn Faye Myers, 18 of Paris, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements to follow.
She was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on July 15, 2002, to Howard DeWayne Jr. and Ashlee Applegate Myers. She graduated from North Lamar High School in 2020.
Jaelynn is survived by her mother, Ashlee Myers; sisters, Mazee Myers, Paitun Myers and Talin Myers; brother, PVT Donaldson, Jathen; grandparents, Anita and Robert Donaldson, Angela and Howard Myers, Jim Daniels, Connie Owen, Ron Culpepper; aunts and uncles, Jennifer Thomas, Michael Applegate, Shauna Godwin, Calob and Michaela Myers, Crystal and Martin Olaves, Kurtis Dunigan, Constance and Mike Atkinson, Chasmine and Craig Dorse, Jonathan and Kelsi Myers, Tristan and Alice Myers, Alizabeth Myers, SSG Thomas, William.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard DeWayne Myers Jr.; grandparents, Mickey Applegate, Joanie Daniels, Jhonny Owen, Howard L and Mary Ann Myers and Shirley Culpepper.
Online condolences may be sent to the Myers family at fry-gibbs.com.
