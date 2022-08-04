Christine Henson, 86, of Sherman, Texas, formerly of Paris, Texas, entered into the arms of her Lord on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Christine was born on June 20, 1936, in Anna, Texas to Jessie William and Aldene Polston McLain.
Christine married John Robert Henson on June 19, 1954 in Childress, Texas.
Christine worked at Liberty National Bank in the Loan Dept. until she retired.
Christine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Family always came first with Christine, however, after she retired, her grandchildren took precedence over everything else. She had the sweetest, softest voice and her door was always open where she would welcome you with open arms. Christine was up early every morning for breakfast and coffee, she always kept a clean, tidy house, and always kept up with current events and she Loved the Dallas Cowboys. Christine was a devoted Christian and she read her bible everyday. She was baptized in Dalhart,Texas in 1955.
Services are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas with John Cannon officiating.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Aldene McLain; son, Johnny Cris Henson; and three sisters; and two brothers.
Left to cherish her wonderful memories are her husband, John Robert Henson; her two daughters, Terry Lynn Farmer, of Paris and Lori Ann Talburt, of Sherman; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services are under the care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
