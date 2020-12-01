Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.