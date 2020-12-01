What would 2020 be if it didn’t offer at least one more challenge before the new year?
The latest kink in the chain comes courtesy the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury, and their view on the taxability of CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loans. It is the position of the IRS and the Treasury, based on tax law as it is currently written, that expenses such as payroll and rent paid with PPP loan funds are not tax-deductible, effectively making PPP funds taxable. That was not the intent of Congress when it passed the business-saving stimulus package in late March. In fact, Congress made clear the funds were not to be taxed.
Suffice it to say, the interpretation of tax law by the IRS and Treasury could be a devastating blow to many small businesses, many of whom struggle to survive and make payroll in this Covid-19-ravaged economy.
For many, the tax hit could be substantial. Consider this: Lamar National Bank funded more than $45 million in PPP loans to 332 local companies, with the average loan being $92,991. In the first round of funding alone, Liberty National Bank funded 86 loans for $7.7 million to impact 940 jobs and Guaranty Bank serviced 95 Paris market requests for $14.5 million to impact 1,897.
The owners of those companies seeking the relief were urged by lawmakers to run as quick as they could to the bank to get their share on the promise that the funds would cost them nothing, so long as they followed the terms of the loan. Now, those same business owners are looking at a surprise tax bill they may not be able to cover while still making payroll.
Mind you, this is not the fault of the IRS or the Treasury. This is because of how a tax law is currently written, and that means there is power to change it.
To help ensure Congress’s original intent is carried out, please contact Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to support the quick passage of Senate Bill 3612 and House Resolution 6821, known as the Small Business Expense Protection Acts of 2020, or HR 6754, the Protecting the Paycheck Protection Program Act.
Small businesses often operate on shoestring budgets, which are already strained under this year’s unusual circumstances. These businesses are taking a financial hit through no fault of their own — they are operating within government mandates meant to slow the spread of Covid-19. They should not have to pay the government for the life preserver they were tossed.
Congress was correct in its original intent to offer tax relief to small businesses. Through your support and action of the bills listed, we can ensure small businesses across America have every chance to earn their survival through this crisis.
Klark Byrd
