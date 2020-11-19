Paris Junior College has received a $10,000 donation for early childhood education scholarships from Atmos Energy. The first-time partnership between PJC and Atmos will assist education for students attending PJC in Paris, Greenville and Sulphur Springs.
“Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, we proudly support the local school districts that nurture bright minds and healthy futures for our kids,” said Beth Dattomo, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “This partnership will enable Paris Junior College to continue training the next generation of teachers who will then go forward to enrich early childhood education in the surrounding communities.”
“This scholarship provides a great opportunity for Paris Junior College early childhood education students,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “This could make the difference between someone becoming a teacher, or not.”
Compassion to give back to communities fuels the Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Program, supported by Atmos Energy’s 4,800 employees. The Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program focuses on three primary areas: students, community heroes and our most vulnerable neighbors. Whether it is through reading to students, working with local food banks or showing appreciation to our hometown heroes, Atmos employees continually invest in the communities we call home. We are proud to present this initiative that captures what we have been doing for years: Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities.
Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.
Paris Junior College offers two Associate of Arts in Teaching that are four semesters long. The college has education transfer agreements with many universities, including Texas A&M University - Commerce and Texas A&M University - Texarkana.
To learn more about scholarships at PJC and access the online scholarship application, go to parisjc.edu/scholarships. To apply to PJC, call 903-782-0425 or email apply@parisjc.edu.
