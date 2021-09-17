Paris police officers responded to a call of a stolen purse from 3500 block of NE Loop 286 on Thursday. The purse was stolen from a customer who was dining at the business. The complainant alerted police to where the purse was located from a GPS tracking device, and officers made contact with Sybrena Diane Hill at 2300 N.Main St.
After searching the vehicle, Hill was located inside and the purse and contents were found. Hill was placed under arrest and charged with theft of property two or more prior convictions, and fraud use/possession of identifying info. Hill was taken to jail.
Traffic stop ends with arrest
On Thursday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of NW 19th Street. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer and continued onto Bonham Street. It was eventually stopped in the 1100 block of Bonham Street.
The driver was identified as Cary Smith. Smith was found to have an outstanding warrant for terroristic threat and was also placed under arrest for evading arrest with a vehicle. Smith was transported to jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
