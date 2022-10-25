Jesse Newberry holding his son, Jay, and his two older boys, Eli Newberry, left, and Ethan Newberry, listen to Sandra Aultman talk about mourning during the Victorian Era at Maxey After Dark on Saturday in the Sam Bell Maxey House.
David Money/The Paris News
Sam Bell Maxey House employee Sandra Aultman tells visitors to Maxey After Dark on Saturday where Victorian spiritualism was the draw for the event.
Visitors to the Sam Bell Maxey House’s Maxey After Dark on Saturday got to see just how different some aspects of Victorian life were compared to today.
The October Saturday event focused on the spiritualism trendin the form of seances, tarot cards and mourning traditions during the Victorian Era in the United States.
“We will show some of the tricks ‘mediums’ and their associates used to simulate the spirits and enhance the experience,” said Alysha Richardson, the site manager.
Educator Elana Barton led the seance sessions around a table in one of the darkened rooms.
“We want it to be an interactive experience with demonstrations,” she said.
During the seances, there were loud thumps seemingly coming from a spirit beyond that at first caused a few jumps.
But it was actually someone in this realm making the noise.
Barton said that the knockings had different meanings.
“Three or six knocks was the ‘spirit’ telling you to get out now,” Barton said.
Across the hall, Makayla Lee, dressed in black, but noting she was a ‘good witch,’ was handing out fortunes,
While Victorian people may have been fascinated by fortunes, Rebekah Osterdeck of Hugo wasn’t so impressed with hers.
Her fortune said, “The future holds grater things for you: you will find them by going into any hardware store.”
Even with the spelling of grater, Osterdeck felt her fortune lay beyond the confines of a hardware store.
Upstairs April King, the tarot card reader for the night, was interpreting people’s cards.
Nickki Howard, of McKinney, was not at all surprised by her reading.
“She told me to stop taking on everyone’s burdens, which is typical of all moms, right,” Howard said.
In another upstairs room, Sandra Aultman, was sharing mourning information and death beliefs of the period.
“That is Marilda Maxey’s mourning dress on the bed,” she told visitors to the upstairs bedroom where there was a fake casket and placards with information about Victorian traditions concerning cemeteries and mourning traditions.
“She had to wear black for two years. The first year she had to wear a veil down to her knees and she couldn’t go out except to church,” she said to people visiting the room.
She also told people that in Victorian times people carried the deceased out of the home feet first so they couldn’t look back and call someone else to follow them and that curtains were closed and mirrors covered until after the funeral so that the deceased’s image wouldn’t get trapped in a looking glass.
Another thing she told some visitors was the Victorian meaning of some tombstone symbols.
For instance, the hand touching another hand depicted on tombstones is someone who has died ready to lead their loved one to heaven when their time comes.
Also lambs are often on the tombstones of children and represent innocence.
