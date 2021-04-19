Amos Kenneth Barber was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1931, in Blossom, Texas, to Lee Roy Barber and Esther Lambert Barber.
Kenneth proudly served his country on the frontlines in Korea. He served his Lord and Savior many years as a deacon at Powderly Baptist Church and he rested in the assurance of his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He served his community for several years in construction including nine years for NLISD. But mostly he served his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and brother.
He married Wanda June McFadden on Oct. 27, 1951 and had 69 wonderful years together.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold, Bill and Travis Barber; two sisters, Virginia Williams and Alta Fogleman.
Survivors include his wife; two children, Ken Barber and wife, Gail, of Powderly, Texas, Frances Bush and husband, Jack, of Cooper, Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Clint and Kaci Barber, Kallan, Kylie and Chase, Patrick Barber, Aaron and Ainslea, Eric and Jeanni Barber, Erica, Sadya, Victoria and Viviana, April and Casey Blount, Ashlyn, Emma Jane and Bryce, Wesley and Ashlee Bush, Presley and Scarlett, Anna and Chris Felts, Rylan, Casyn and Addisyn; sister, Patsy Crane; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
We are not here to say goodbye but we have comfort knowing we will meet again.
Funeral services are set for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Roden Pryor Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Providence Cemetery.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Clint Barber, Kallan Barber, Wesley Bush, Casey Blount, Chris Felts and Rylan Felts.
