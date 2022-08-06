Kenneth Ormsbee passed away peacefully on Friday July 29 at PRMC.
He was 91 years old and a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Ken was born to Forrest and Weltha Ormsbee on Aug. 23, 1930 in Newport, Vermont.
Ken enlisted in the US Army in 1948 and was soon transferred to the Canal Zone in Panama. There he met and married Olga Rios.
They were then transferred to New Jersey and began their family. They started with son, Michael and daughter, Sheila.
Transferred again to Ft. Bliss, in El Paso, Texas, the family grew with daughter, Nancy, son, Tony, son, Scott and daughter, Jeannie. They divorced in 1973.
Then while stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Ken met Rose Walz. They married and blended their two families adding daughter, Patty to the family.
After surviving three tours of duty in Vietnam, Ken retired as a Chief Warrant Officer from the U.S. Army with 26 years of service earning the Bronze Star.
Ken and Rose settled in NW Lamar County in Direct, Texas. There they raised kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, cows, pigs, chickens, guineas and almost every vegetable and fruit that would grow in Lamar County. No one around them went hungry.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Rose in 2021; his former wife of 19 years, Olga in 2013; his daughter, Sheila Forkner (Terry) in 2022; his grandson, Kenny Forkner in 2007; his brother, Frank (Millie) in 2021; and sister, Joan (Kenneth) McDonald.
Ken is survived his sister, Janice Heath (Earl), of Montgomery Alabama; his son, Michael Ormsbee (Jenna), of Sumner, Texas; daughter, Nancy Duecker (Don), of Fredericksburg, Texas; son, Tony Ormsbee (Virginia), of Franklin Texas; son Scott, Ormsbee (Samantha), of Dickinson Texas; daughter, Jeannie Harvey (Coyle), of Lubbock Texas; and daughter, Patty Wakefield (Ernie), of Lawton, Oklahoma. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kurt, Jonathan, Danny, Darren, Anthony, Willie, Mykel, Shelby, Mikka, Wesley, Valerie, Coyle, Spenser, Gracie, Katarina, Carolyn; and numerous great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much.
There are a great many friends that Ken and Rose developed over the years that the family would like to acknowledge. Their church family was always comforting to them. Their friends from the “country” were lifelong. A special thanks for special care, to Dee and Dominique.
The family will receive friends at Fry and Gibbs Chapel at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. Rosary service will commence at 11 a.m., followed by full military honors.
Internment will be at a later date at Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or the Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation will be appreciated if so desired.
