Kaylee Nicole Starling-Boswell, 17, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Medical Center Plano, from injuries received from a four-wheeler accident on Sunday, June 6, near Chicota.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Pathway International Church of God with pastors, Sam and Ray Evers officiating. Interment is to follow in Hopewell Cemetery under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Born on Dec. 18, 2003, in Paris, to parents Natalie Skipworth and Nicholas Starling, she attended North Lamar High School where she was a 2020-2021 junior.
Following her mother’s example, Kaylee was an organ donor.
Those left to cherish her memory are her grandparents, Pam and Mark Boswell, of Paris and Judy Hoover, of Arthur City; great-grandparents, Pat Freeman, of Paris, John and Mary Madewell, of Blossom, Nell Boswell, of Paris, Timothy Starling, of Jacksonville, Florida and Ray Skipworth, of Keller; aunts, who she considered as sisters, Brittany and husband, Wesley Tingen, of Paris, Ashley and husband, Justin Hamilton, of Powderly; along with a cousin, Kristin Madewell, in addition to numerous other aunts and uncles.
Cousins, who she considered as nieces and nephews, include Rhealie Brazeal, Zoey and Emmy Tingen, Gunter Hamilton and Sawyer Gasch, all of Paris, along with other numerous cousins. She also leaves behind close friends, Victoria Juhlin and Jayda Ayers.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Natalie Rhea Skipworth; grandparents, Agnus and Charles Hoover; grandfathers, Norm Embry and Bill Boswell.
Named pallbearers are Officer Caleb Peek, Aaron Peek, Tate Miller, Kegan Carson, Peyton Johnson, Carl Williams, Jackson Taylor and Michael Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.