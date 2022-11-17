Peggy Elizabeth Coyier

Peggy Elizabeth Coyier, age 79, of Powderly, Texas met her savior on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Paris.

The funeral services will be held at His Place Fellowship Church, 925 Texas Highway 24, Paris, Texas on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating and music by Wade White. The viewing will be held at the church at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas.

