Peggy Elizabeth Coyier, age 79, of Powderly, Texas met her savior on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Paris.
The funeral services will be held at His Place Fellowship Church, 925 Texas Highway 24, Paris, Texas on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating and music by Wade White. The viewing will be held at the church at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas.
Peggy was born in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 11, 1943, to parents of Lorene and Cloyce Goodman. She married Ray Coyier on Sept. 3, 1961 in Hollis Oklahoma. She attended Cosmetology School in Hollis, Oklahoma and was a hairdresser for 55 years. She was a member of His Place Fellowship Church. She enjoyed organizing and meeting with the Red Hat Ladies. She loved to travel. She always collected magnets from all the places she had been and displayed them on her refrigerator to enjoy.
Survivors are Ray Coyier, her husband of 61 years; Cindy Trimmell, her daughter, and her husband, Jeff Trimmell and their children, Duncan and Madilyn, of Frisco, Texas; Shawn Coyier, her son and his wife, Melissa Coyier and their children, McKenzie and Kyler Capps, of Powderly, Texas, and Zac Coyier, of Flower Mound, Texas and Jess Parsons and his wife, Ashley and their children, Jaxi, Randon and Brody, of Paris, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorene and Cloyce Goodman, of Hollis, Oklahoma.
Pallbearers are Shawn Coyier, Jeff Trimmell, Duncan Trimmell, Frank Provenzano, Jess Parsons and Walt Irwin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Heart Association, The leader in Stroke Research.
Online condolences may be sent to the Coyier family by visiting Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home : Paris, Texas (TX).
